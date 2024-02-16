Liverpool forward Mo Salah in contention to play against Brentford Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Liverpool forward Mo Salah in contention to play against Brentford Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

KC and Wolmer’s Girls rule on Day 1 of Corporate Area Development Meet

Cops pile up the goods on suspected serial shop breaker in ‘Ochi’ jail

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

No politics so far connected to killing after politician’s car torched

Innovative Systems seals deal for paper product distribution

Construction worker charged with vicious murder in Bog Walk

Liverpool forward Mo Salah in contention to play against Brentford

PSOJ urges reform of work permit system to tackle labour crunch

Cops report breakthrough in ‘underground housing deal’ in St Catherine

Man shot dead while sitting in front seat of taxi

Saturday Feb 17

19°C
Loop Sports

11 hrs ago

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah leaves the field after sustaining an injury during the African Cup of Nations Group B football match against Ghana in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Jan.18, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could play against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

The Egypt international has been out for a month since sustaining the injury at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Mo is back in full training, that brings him automatically in contention of course,” Klopp said Friday.

Salah’s return to fitness is a boost to Liverpool after injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Klopp dismissed suggestions that setbacks for those players could be attributed to them returning too soon after injury.

Alexander-Arnold is out of next week’s League Cup final against Chelsea because of a recurrence of a knee problem in last weekend’s win against Burnley.

Thiago was out for around nine months with a hip injury and suffered a muscle problem 10 minutes into his comeback against Arsenal earlier this month.

Szoboszlai missed most of January with a hamstring problem. He is out again after hurting his hamstring.

Klopp insisted “we never forced anyone back and never will do.

“But we work in a high-performance area and if you have the same injury you are fit after three days and (for) another guy (it can be) after four weeks,” Klopp said.

“We have to bring the boys back as soon as possible but never sooner than they are ready from our point of view.”

Source

Related Articles

Sport

January 23, 2024 05:24 PM

Sport

February 10, 2024 05:47 PM

Sport

January 31, 2024 11:48 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

KC and Wolmer’s Girls rule on Day 1 of Corporate Area Development Meet

Jamaica News

Cops pile up the goods on suspected serial shop breaker in ‘Ochi’ jail

Jamaica News

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

More From

See also

Jamaica News

Cops believe Medikk’s skeletal remains found in cane field

The police have found skeletal remains believed to be those of Medikk, the entertainer who has been missing since August 2023.
The skeletal remains were found in a cane field in St Catherine on Feb

Jamaica News

Construction worker charged with vicious murder in Bog Walk

Twenty-six-year-old construction worker, Omar Lewis, of Jew Pen Hill district, Bog Walk, St Catherine, has been charged with the Thursday, February 8 murder of Anthony Williams in their community.

Jamaica News

Local Gov’t Debates: PNP promises direct election of all mayors

JLP not averse to doing so, but says citizens must be engaged first

Jamaica News

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

Nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition, over 100 magazines also in the mix; two taken into custody

Jamaica News

Man ambushed and shot multiple times in St James

Forty-four-year-old Kenroy Doeman otherwise called ‘Shrimpy’, of Africa in Lilliput, St James was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community on Thursday, February 15.
Reports are that a

Jamaica News

Local gov’t debates: Where are the JLP, PNP manifestos?

Jamaicans not impressed; political parties say they’ll be released soon

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols