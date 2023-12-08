Liverpool GK Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Liverpool GK Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mona High win first-ever Manning Cup title

Another round of SOEs declared for five parishes, police division

Uncle and nephew among four killed in St Elizabeth gun attacks

Liverpool GK Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury

US and Mexico submit joint bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

Mother who hurled baby to death from housetop remains hospitalised

FESGAS powers tasty bites for Suga Lifestyle Trade Show

INDECOM probing fatal shooting of ‘gunslinger’ by cops in Westmoreland

The IOC confirms Russian athletes can compete at Paris Olympics

Ex-cop shot and killed by gunmen in Kingston

Saturday Dec 09

20°C
Loop Sports

8 hrs ago

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to full training ahead of Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace.

The Brazil international has missed the past three matches since injuring his hamstring at the end of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City two weeks ago.

“Alisson looks good,” manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday. “I don’t know if good enough now for tomorrow. I have to check that with the coaches and the medical department and with Ali of course.”

Alisson resumed full training with the team on Thursday, Klopp said.

Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has started in his place for a win in the Europa League over Austrian club LASK followed by Premier League victories over Fulham and Sheffield United.

Klopp was less optimistic about the status of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who needed stitches on a cut to his knee sustained in Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Sheffield.

“I don’t expect him to be ready for tomorrow,” the manager said.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

December 6, 2023 11:46 PM

Sport

December 3, 2023 09:37 PM

Sport

December 1, 2023 01:09 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Mona High win first-ever Manning Cup title

Jamaica News

Another round of SOEs declared for five parishes, police division

Jamaica News

Uncle and nephew among four killed in St Elizabeth gun attacks

More From

Entertainment

Aidonia takes a break to focus on ‘birth of child’

Dancehall artiste Aidonia has announced that he will be taking a break from recording music for a few months to focus on family, especially the birth of his soon-to-be born child.
“I will be t

See also

Sport

Liverpool GK Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to full training ahead of Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace.
The Brazil international has missed the past three matches si

Jamaica News

St Catherine crash claims life of young cop

A policeman who is completing his probationary period, died at Linstead Hospital in St Catherine from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash in the parish on Thursday.
Loop News understands

Caribbean News

The UWI appoints five new professors

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has promoted five of its finest academics to the rank of Professor.
In a statement, the UWI said the new professors are experts in the fields of Special

Jamaica News

Taxi driver goes to cops to make report, is arrested

A taxi operator who went to the Negril Police Station to make a report on Wednesday was arrested after it was discovered that he had more than 50 outstanding warrants.
Twenty-eight-year-old Damion

Jamaica News

Elderly woman escapes injury in freak accident on Constant Spring Road

An elderly woman narrowly escaped injury when the jeep in which she was travelling collided with a garbage truck on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew late on Thursday morning.
According to one of t

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols