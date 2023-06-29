Liverpool great Robbie Fowler to coach Saudi club Al Qadisiyah Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Liverpool great Robbie Fowler to coach Saudi club Al Qadisiyah Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gov’t to set up ‘Jamaica House’ at World Championships in Budapest

Telroy Morgan appointed General Manager of Petrojam

Educator Dr Kenneth Russell to replace Hanna on PNP ticket in SESA

BOJ maintains interest rate as inflation risks persist

‘Hybrid President’ being eyed for Jamaican republic, says CRC

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler to coach Saudi club Al Qadisiyah

Teenager allegedly draws gun during school fight

Man United agrees to $69m deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Access empowers families with new poverty alleviation programme

England cut Australia’s lead to 138 after two days of 2nd Ashes test

Thursday Jun 29

26?C
Loop Sports

7 hrs ago

Ambassador of FC Liverpool Robbie Fowler attends the drawing of the matches for the Champions League 2018/19 quarter-finals at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Friday, March 15, 2019. Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler was hired as coach of Saudi Arabian team Al-Qadisiyah on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler was hired as coach of Saudi Arabian team Al-Qadisiyah on Thursday.

In a summer that has seen a host of Europe’s top players head to the lucrative Saudi Pro League, Fowler is taking over a team in the oil-rich kingdom’s second tier.

The club confirmed the former England striker’s appointment on its Twitter channel.

“Robbie Fowler.. one of the most famous players in Liverpool and the English Premier League.. coach for Qadisiyah,” it tweeted.

Fowler is one of Liverpool’s most celebrated players, having scored 183 goals in two spells with the Premier League club. Leeds and Manchester City were among the other teams he played for.

He has not hit such heights in his managerial career, which has seen him coach Thai team Muangthong United, Australia’s Brisbane Roar and East Bengal in the Indian Super League.

Al-Qadisiyah did not state the length of his contract.

Saudi Arabia has embarked on an ambitious recruitment drive since the turn of the year, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in December.

This summer has seen more star players head to the country, with Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Reuben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy making the move.

Saudi’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund has taken a majority ownership stake in four of the country’s top clubs, including Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, as part of a nationalization project encouraging public sector organizations to invest in sports.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco will take over Al-Qadisiyah.

Aramco is a publicly listed company, but the Saudi government still owns the vast majority of its shares.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

June 6, 2023 09:06 PM

Sport

June 28, 2023 04:43 PM

Sport

June 24, 2023 10:02 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Gov’t to set up ‘Jamaica House’ at World Championships in Budapest

Jamaica News

Telroy Morgan appointed General Manager of Petrojam

Jamaica News

Educator Dr Kenneth Russell to replace Hanna on PNP ticket in SESA

More From

Sport

See also

Jamaica defeat Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in Gold Cup

Jamaica comfortably defeated Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A match at CITYPARK in Saint Louis, Missouri on Wednesday.
Demarai Gray, who made his debut for Ja

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

First Jamaican to win the global prize

Jamaica News

BEATEN, ROBBED: 5 suspects held after cops intercept getaway car

Two young men are now facing robbery charges, along with their alleged accomplices, after two people were beaten and their items stolen in the Cross Roads area of St Andrew almost two weeks ago.
Th

Jamaica News

Changes coming for all 38 schools still on shift system

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams says the Ministry of Education and Youth is seriously focused on improving the infrastructure of public schools, with plans to formally remove 38 schools from the

Entertainment

Reggae Boyz ‘Choir’ gets stamp of approval from John Legend

You’ve probably seen a video clip of the Reggae Boyz singing John Legend’s ‘All of Me’, as captain Andre Blake plays the piano.
After all, the clip, shared by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)

Sport

Jaydon Hibbert among finalists for The Bowerman

World Under-20 triple jump champion Jaydon Hibbert, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, has emerged as one of the finalists for The Bowerman, the most prestigious individual honour in collegiate

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols