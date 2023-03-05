Liverpool humiliate Manchester United with 7-0 rout in EPL Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Liverpool humiliate Manchester United with 7-0 rout in EPL
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Liverpool humiliate Manchester United with 7-0 rout in EPL

Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side’s sixth goal during the English Premier League football match against Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)/

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool brought Manchester United crashing down to earth in a stunning 7-0 rout in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all struck twice and Roberto Firmino scored the other, with six of the goals coming in an explosive second-half performance.

A week after winning the League Cup, United experienced their heaviest defeat in the Premier League and the club’s joint worst loss in all competitions.

It also delivered a major blow to Erik ten Hag’s four-pronged pursuit of trophies, with a league title challenge now looking increasingly unlikely.

Liverpool, meanwhile, took advantage of losses for top four rivals Newcastle and Tottenham on Saturday to strengthen their own bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Salah became the Merseyside club’s all-time leading Premier League scorer with 129 goals.

Gakpo opened the scoring in the 43rd minute after Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford had missed chances to put United ahead.

Nunez struck in the 47th and Salah Gakpo made it 3-0 in the 50th.

With United looking to get back into the match, Liverpool went on the rampage.

Salah made it 4-0 in the 66th and Nunez struck again in the 75th.

It was 6-0 when Salah scored in the 83rd and Firmino stepped off the bench to score in the 88th.

