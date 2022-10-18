Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

CDB, IDB, World Bank endorse Jamaica’s new procurement system

Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst

Probe launched after cop ‘shoots female who stabbed him’ in St James

UK waives visa requirement for Guyanese nationals

Sunshine Girls maul USA at Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier

Liz Truss’ waning power brings political plots and jokes

WATCH: Residents block sections of North Coast Highway in St Mary

Jamaican workers embracing modern technology on Canadian farms

Cops recognised for placing themselves in line of fire to save lives

101 people killed in traffic accidents in the July-Sept quarter – RSU

Tuesday Oct 18

31?C
Loop Sports

43 minutes ago

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League match against Manchester City at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City.

The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool FC manager’s behavior during the 86th minute of this game was improper,” the FA said Tuesday.

Klopp apologized after the match.

“It is about emotion of course so (it was a) red card,” he said on Sunday. “My fault. I went over the top in the moment. I know myself, I am 55 and I deserve a red card.”

Klopp will not be suspended when Liverpool play West Ham on Wednesday and has until Oct. 21 to respond.

He could face a ban and/or a fine as punishment.

Sunday’s game was overshadowed by a host of flash points off the field, including coins being thrown at City manager Pep Guardiola, while Liverpool condemned “vile chants” and graffiti from away supporters.

City’s bus was also left with a crack in the windshield after an object was supposedly thrown at it as the team left Anfield.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

October 16, 2022 05:37 PM

Sport

October 22, 2021 04:04 PM

Sport

November 25, 2021 11:36 AM

Recent Articles

World News

CDB, IDB, World Bank endorse Jamaica’s new procurement system

Sport

Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst

Jamaica News

Probe launched after cop ‘shoots female who stabbed him’ in St James

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Jamaican women holding their own on Canadian farms

Among the thousands of Jamaicans who leave the island every year for Canada to participate in the Seasonal Agricultural Workers’ Programme is a large group of women, who are holding their own alongsid

Jamaica News

Jamaican cleared of plot to sell stolen British Army ammo

A Jamaican who rose through the ranks of the British Army to become the highest-ranking enlisted soldier in the elite unit responsible for protecting the late Queen was recently cleared of a plot to s

Jamaica News

Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I dies in St Mary accident

Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I died in a motorcycle accident in Boscobel, St Mary on Sunday morning.
The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident but had no details a

Lifestyle

Mother, daughter make ?8k a month on OnlyFans

Meet the mom and daughter duo who pose together and make ?8k a month, filming their food fights in the nude.
Jessie Jo, 55, suggested to her daughter, Phoenix Rae Blue, 24, that they create a j

Jamaica News

Building contractor shot dead in broad daylight in Greater Portmore

A St Catherine building contractor was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Five East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, October 15.
He has been identified as 54 year-old Garfield Jones,

World News

VIDEO: Relatives respond to young cop’s killing in St Andrew

Police High Command condemns brutal murder

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols