Liverpool’s injury list worsens after Ryan Gravenberch is ruled out Loop Jamaica

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s injury crisis keeps on getting worse.

Ryan Gravenberch is the latest name to be added to an ever-lengthening list of players unavailable to the Premier League leader, while Wataru Endo is a doubt for Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round match against Southampton.

Gravenberch sustained an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s English League Cup final triumph against Chelsea and was taken off on a stretcher. Endo left Wembley Stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

“We need miracles with a few players,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Tuesday. “I don’t want to rule them out for too long. But it is touch and go with a lot of players who were not available for the final: Darwin (Nunez), Mo (Salah), Dom (Szoboszlai) — we have to see what they can do.”

Gravenberch has ligament damage that will keep him out for at least two games, Klopp said.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are other key players Klopp has had to do without in recent weeks.

Yet Liverpool remain in contention for a quadruple of trophies after Sunday’s 1-0 win against Chelsea.

The Merseyside club is one point ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table and still competing for the FA Cup and the Europa League.