Local agency touts Brand Jamaica, wins int’l Telly Awards Loop Jamaica

Through the lens of ESIROM, a digital agency, various local brands such as the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Reggae Sumfest, Margaritaville, Fontana Pharmacy, Ammars, GrabNGo and others receive global recognition.

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 to honour excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials, non-broadcast video and television programming, so it’s only natural that the Telly Awards would tap into the evolution of digital video (web series, VR, 360 and beyond).

Ergo, the Telly Awards now celebrates this exciting new era of the moving image on and offline.

The awards are a catalyst for the works of some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers around the world.

Copping the People’s Telly Award, meant ESIROM bested 11,000 submitted entries, including submissions from Australia, Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

ESIROM Multimedia Manager Miguel Manning was no doubt, excited about the win. He brought the point home by reiterating ESIROM’s digital marketing efforts with this comment.

“Our production reel showcases our expertise in capturing breath-taking drone shots, [producing] and covering massive events, delivering top-notch service, creating content for consumer goods, promoting social responsibility, and providing innovative web design and web development solutions.”

Indeed, this top-notch digital delivery brought in the winning trifecta: three Telly Awards for ESIROM.

They copped the following: the Bronze Telly Award for Social Video – Branding; the Silver Telly Award for Social Videos Series – Sustainability; and the Bronze Telly Award for Social Video – Branding.

Now these campaigns – all in video formats – promote local initiatives and have been shared on numerous social media platforms, but are all available on YouTube.

“Our team worked tirelessly to produce campaigns and great footage that truly captured the essence of our clients and Jamaica at large and we’re excited to continue producing amazing content for all of our brands in the future,” commented ESIROM’s Director Alex Morrissey on the win.

See each winning video below:

Title: Reeling it en’, Bronze Telly Winner for Social Video General in the Branding Category

Title: Life on Land, Silver Telly Winner for Social Video Series in the Sustainability Category

Title: Welcome to Margaritaville, Bronze Telly Winner for Social Video General in the Branding Category