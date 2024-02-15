Local Debates: Neita Garvey brands Phillips part of ‘deception team’ Loop Jamaica

People’s National Party (PNP) Spokesperson on Local Governant, Natalie Neita Garvey, on Thursday verbally attacked the party’s former Councillor, Venesha Phillips, who is now a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor-candidate, for being part of the governing party which Phillips described as being “deceptive” in the 2016 parochial debates.

Neita Garvey used her rebuttal to a question on whether councillor-candidates should have minimum academic qualifications at Thursday night’s local government debates, to take a swipe at Phillips who crossed the floor to join the JLP in November of last year.

Phillips previously served as Councillor for the Papine Division in St Andrew for the PNP, before changing party colours, an action which has resulted in PNP President Mark Golding labelling her as a “traitor”.

Responding to the question at hand on Thursday night relative to minimum academic qualifications for councillor-candidates, Phillips said the JLP is a “stickler for education and academics”, which are “important”.

However, she said “experiential learning has value, and so, we will not discount someone for the absence of academics.”

But little did Phillips knew that her former Opposition colleague, while responding to the question at hand, would pounce on her for having crossed the political aisle.

Said Neita Garvey: “Yes, on-the-ground learning is important. Yes, your passion for people is critical, because no matter how much education you have, if you don’t love people like them on that side, you won’t go very far.

“Because when you talk about deception, it was my friend (Phillips) in the last debate who said that the most deceptive Government was the Jamaica Labour Party Government.”

Phillips could be heard giggling in the background, and was seen smiling on camera, this while Neita Garvey accused her of now being part of the “deception team” and having “sold out to the deception”.

Neita Garvey went on to say that the PNP will field “a cadre of strong, effective and hardworking councillors, who will have the minimum qualifications, who will get the job done.”

Phillips, however, fired back in the closing remarks segment of the debates, saying the JLP’s team has been building for “you and your communities” while dealing with the country’s local governance affairs

“Whether you are PNP, JLP, no P at all, or yuh cross the floor like me, all of us can admit that this Administration has consistently looked out for the vulnerable among us, increasing significant investments in our infirmaries and in our shelters,” Phillips stated.