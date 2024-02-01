Local Government Elections set for February 26 Loop Jamaica

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has announced that Local Government Elections are to be held on February 26.

Nomination Day will be February 8.

In an address at Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James on Thursday, the McKenzie said “the time has come” for our citizens to choose the next set of councillors to represent them at the local level.

“We of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) are confident that the majority of Jamaicans will continue to believe in the policies and the programmes of this great Jamaica Labour Party,” declared McKenzie.

He said under the Andrew Holness-led Administration, local Government has been transformed.

“Nobody can question the competence, the commitment of this Andrew Holness-led Government in executing policies and programmes using local government as that vehicle of expression,” added McKenzie.

Regardless of their political persuasions, McKenzie said all councillors island-wide have benefited from resources to assist citizens in relation to back-to-school for their children, or through funeral grants and building grants.

“What a Government cares for local government!” he suggested.

Local Government has also played a critical role in productivity, peace and prosperity in the nation, the minister stated, pointing to the country’s municipal corporations raking in more than $1.5 trillion from approved building applications since 2016.

“I’m not here to tell you that we have accomplished all we want (in local government), but they (the Opposition People’s National Party) cannot go on any platform, (or) on any debating stage, to challenge the performance of the Jamaica Labour Party when it comes on to local government,” stated McKenzie.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said councillor-candidates have enough achievements to bring to the electorate as they seek their votes in the campaign.

“As you prepare to face an election, it is important to know that you are part of a bigger picture; a pixel in a beautiful tapestry that is going to be created for Jamaica. You are an important part of it,” he told the party’s municipal candidates.

He reiterated that his mission is still to move Jamaicans from poverty to prosperity, and that partnership for prosperity must incorporate local government, as well as stakeholders in the private sector and the church.