Local Gov’t Debates: PNP promises direct election of all mayors Loop Jamaica

A senior representatives of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has committed to bring legislation to facilitate the direct elections of mayors throughout Jamaica.

Shadow Spokesperson on Local Government, Natalie Neita Garvey, made the disclosure during Thursday night’s first of two political debates ahead of the February 26 municipal elections.

Thursday night’s debate was focused on local government policies and how these impact Jamaicans, in particular whether the current system is fit-for-purpose or in need of re-engineering.

Neita Garvey said it is clear that from as far back as 2001 when the then PNP Administration embarked on the process of allowing Portmore to directly elect it mayor, the party has been serious about replicating this across other municipal corporations.

“We believe in the directly elected mayor, and if we had not lost in (the) 2007 (elections), that process would have continued,” Neita Garvey stated.

She assured that the PNP will be renewing the process, because it “recognises the importance” of giving the citizens their voice in directly electing their mayors to serve their own municipalities.

However, while not being “averse” to the proposal of directly electing mayors, the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) councillor-candidate for the Papine Division, Venesha Phillips, said the system under which Portmore elects its mayor has not worked.

“As we said, we are not averse, but we on this side, of course, intend to engage with the people (first),” said Phillips.

She said the people, after consultations, should decide if they want to elect their mayors directly, as opposed to the PNP’s suggestion of simply bringing laws for directly electing mayors.

Another member of the JLP team, Port Maria Mayor Richard Creary, reminded that the PNP won both the general and local elections of 2012, and said that party did nothing to correct the perceived flaws with the direct election of a mayor for Portmore.

“The PNP is just talk, no action. We, on the other hand, we have demonstrated that we are better managers of the economy, both at the central and the local government levels,” declared Creary.