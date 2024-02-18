Local Gov’t Debates: PNP says markets ‘stink’ and ‘dirty’, but… Loop Jamaica

People’s National Party (PNP) councillor-candidate for the Vineyard Town Division in St Andrew, Andrew Swaby, is contending that the island’s markets under the present Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Administration are “dirty” and “stink”.

That view was in contrast to the assertion made by Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay and councillor-candidate for the Montego Bay South Division, Richard Vernon, who said the JLP is “building out markets in the entire Jamaica” because they are vital to the economic livelihood of each municipality.

The issue of markets was among the hot topics which dominated Saturday night’s staging of the local government debates. Questions were centred around local government and whether the existing system works.

In responding to the question about identifying a market that team JLP was proud of, Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams pointed to the Jubilee Market in downtown Kingston, which was recently renovated after being destroyed by fire many years ago.

“It was never restored. We (the JLP) took the opportunity and committed ourselves to restoring it,” said Williams.

He said the Jubilee Market was well constructed, so much so that persons in and around the downtown Kingston area have told him that it should be renamed the “Jubilee Plaza” because of “how exquisite it is”.

In his rebuttal, Swaby claimed that the work on the Jubilee Market started under the PNP Administration between 2012 and 2016, an assertion that was sternly rejected by Williams later on in the debate as being not accurate.

Turning to the state of markets locally, Swaby said they were in a “deplorable condition”.

He then boldly declared that, “They (the markets) are dirty, they are stink”.

The PNP minority leader in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAC) said he visits the markets at least three times per month, and suggested that Coronation Market in downtown Kingston is also dirty.

“There are no bathroom facilities there. There is no portable water there,” he claimed.

Further on in the debate in response to another question relative to the island’s markets, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, said his Government “stands proud on its record of improving and building out markets since 2016”.

He said the governing party has built the Clark’s Town Market in Trelawny and the Hopewell Market in Hanover.

Significant rehabilitation work has also commenced on the Brown’s Town Market in St Ann in recent time, according to McKenzie.

“We are spending, as I speak now, in excess of $100 million on the market in Savanna-la-Mar (in Westmoreland)… I announced recently a programme to rebuild the Highgate Market (in St Mary) using modern technology in terms of the development of the market,” he outlined.

He said the ministry will also be spending significant funds to address the sanitary conditions at the island’s markets.

“That money will be sent to the municipal corporations to undertake massive cleaning and upgrading of the sanitary facilities,” said McKenzie.

He then took a swipe at the current PNP-led Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.

“The proposed market for Negril has ran into roadblock(s) because the PNP-controlled municipal corporation in Westmoreland has placed a stumbling block on the development of that new market,” McKenzie claimed.