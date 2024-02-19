Local Gov’t Election: 1947 when independent shattered 2-party rule Loop Jamaica

As Jamaicans prepare to cast their ballots in the upcoming local government election on February 26, they will be participating in a historic tradition dating back to 1947, marking the 17th local government election in the nation’s history.

The People’s National Party (PNP) and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), traditional titans of Jamaican politics, have claimed victory on nine and six occasions, respectively, with the JLP securing the most recent win in 2016.

Yet, the narrative of Jamaica’s electoral landscape is not solely a tale of two parties. The local government election of 1947 stands as a testament to the power of independent voices in politics, with a remarkable outcome that saw both the PNP and JLP decisively defeated.

In that landmark election—Jamaica’s first conducted under Universal Adult Suffrage—it was a formidable coalition of nearly 200 independent candidates who emerged victorious, outmanoeuvring the established parties led by Alexander Bustamante and Norman Manley.

As the polls concluded on October 23, 1947, the independents not only dominated the council seats, now known as municipal corporations, but also dramatically altered the course of local governance for the subsequent four years. Despite their surge to prominence, the independents’ influence waned after the 1951 election, where the PNP emerged triumphant and the independents’ vote share never again surpassed five per cent.

The final tally from that pivotal 1947 election revealed a striking victory for the independents, securing 88 of the 198 divisions, followed by the JLP with 56 and the PNP with 52. Among the outliers were two divisions: Sheffield in Westmoreland, where the election was cancelled due to a candidate’s death, and a St Thomas division where a self-declared ‘farmer candidate’ represented ‘other parties’.

Indisputably, the independents left an indelible mark on Jamaica’s electoral history, amassing 88,111 votes to the PNP’s 68,784 and the JLP’s 62,285. They clinched control of seven out of 13 parochial boards pre-independence and tied in one, a feat unrivalled to this day, nearly 77 years later.

If all 37 independent candidates contesting this year’s polls were to win, they would still not come anywhere close to what those pioneering independents achieved way back in 1947.