Local hairdresser failed to declare $3m in luggage on arrival at NMIA Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican hairdresser is set to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court after several charges were laid against her in relation to the seizure over $3 million at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Friday, December 8.

The accused is 44-year-old Nicole Smith of Dennis Avenue, Kingston, who is charged with the offences of cross border movement of cash, bringing criminal property into the island of Jamaica, concealing criminal property, conspiring to conceal criminal property, and possession of criminal property.

Reports are that about 8pm on Friday, Smith arrived on a British Airways flight.

During security screening, her luggage was searched and undeclared cash totalling Ja$3,068,951.95 was discovered concealed inside her suitcase.

The police said Smith failed to give a satisfactory account of the money in her luggage, and as a result, she was taken into custody for breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

On Sunday, December 10, Smith was interviewed in the presence of her attorney, and thereafter charged.

She is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, to answer to the charges.