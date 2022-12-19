Local junior school f?ted to dining etiquette lessons Loop Jamaica

Celebrating their Girl’s Day under the theme “Reignite the Village – Goal Inspired Role Models Creating Transformational Leadership,” the Negril Primary School f?ted their young ladies to a day of personal development sessions with prizes and surprises.

Representatives from Sandals Negril Beach Resort and Spa were on hand to spearhead the developmental session.

Restaurant Supervisor Keithia Duncan, provided the girls with a greater appreciation for setting the dining table before breakfast and dinner.

Negril Primary School Grade Four student De-raina Kara Gordon looked on keenly as Sandals Negril Restaurant Supervisor Keithia Duncan briefed students on the different glasses placed at the dinner table. (Photos: Contributed)

This included the approved utensils used for each – the proper way to use knife, fork and spoons – while differentiating between various glassware, and their uses, among other essential dining etiquettes.

The guidance counsellor at the institution, Gloria Gilpin shared that the initiative was a success and it was well received by the students.

“The Sandals Negril team presented on fine dining and I am sure the ladies have benefited tremendously from this session. Many would have now been exposed to new information and it is my hope that they will apply this in their everyday life,” Gilpin added.

Sandals Negril Restaurant Supervisor Keithia Duncan taught the students how to place an order from a menu, and the different courses that make up a four-course meal. (Photos: Contributed)

Meanwhile, grade four student De-raina Kara Gordon noted that she was not only excited about the activities that they were treated to on the day, but also the opportunity to have been a part of the demonstration by the Sandals Negril team.

“Today for dining etiquette I learnt that there are special utensils for breakfast and dinner and I was happy to be able to sit at the dining table and participate in the role-playing exercise by the Sandals Negril team” Gordon added.

The day ended on a high with a question and answer session that gave students the opportunity to win prizes based on their recollection of what was taught, Duncan said.

Sandals Negril Restaurant Supervisor Duncan Negril Primary School fourth-grader Khari-Grace Andries learnt t intricacies of plate placement. (Photos: Contributed)

“I admire the students’ interest and the many questions they had and how well they associated the things they learnt with their daily experiences at school and home. It was a great day and an opportunity to share this social skill with them. Proper table setting sets the tone for a great dining experience and having this skill is an asset, as people are able to avoid common mistakes, such as the wrong placement of silverware or using utensils set for someone else. Sessions such as these give youngsters a better understanding of the positioning of these items at the dinner table and when it comes to etiquette, it is important to learn these as good table manners is a necessity both in your personal and professional development.”

Sandals Resorts is committed to the development of those in its surrounding communities and in keeping with this belief, this is one of the initiatives that promote personal development and the ladies of Negril Primary will be able to apply in life.