Local polls: At least 2 independent candidates nominated in the ‘west’ Loop Jamaica

Local polls: At least 2 independent candidates nominated in the 'west'
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
4 hrs ago

Lawton McKenzie (left) at the nomination centre in Grange Hill, Westmoreland on Thursday.

At least two independent candidates were on Thursday nominated in the western end of the island to contest the February 26 local government election.

Eric Wint was nominated to contest the Martha Brae Division in Trelawny after he fell out of grace with the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), while Lawton McKenzie, a former People’s National Party (PNP) councillor, has thrown his hat in the ring for the Grange Hill Division. 

McKenzie was among three councillors in the Westmoreland Western constituency who resigned from the PNP and, initially, declared themselves independent. The others were Ian Myles (Little London Division) and Garfield James (Sheffield Division).

Myles and James have since switched allegiance to the JLP.

McKenzie retuned to the PNP last September. However, the party named Warren Littleton as his replacement.

Over in Hanover, a man who sought to be nominated as an independent candidate had his application rejected as he was unqualified.

PNP supporters breathed a sigh of relief when Oliver Reid, the party’s candidate in the Little London Division turned up to be nominated at the Grange Hill centre after being hospitalised for more than a week.

Reid reportedly suffered dehydration.

Oliver Reid (right) and PNP vice-president Ian Hayles

Over in St James, incumbent mayor of Montego Bay, Leeroy Williams has indicated that he will not be seeking re-election. The JLP has replaced him with Donya Allen Thompson, who was nominated at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. The PNP’s Ronaldo Jackson will also be contesting the seat.

