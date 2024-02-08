Local polls: JLP’s Kim Brown-Lawrence asks, ‘Weh unnu a guh do now?’ Loop Jamaica

Local polls: JLP's Kim Brown-Lawrence asks, 'Weh unnu a guh do now?'
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

Local polls: JLP’s Kim Brown-Lawrence asks, ‘Weh unnu a guh do now?’

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Jamaica Labour Party’s Kim Brown-Lawrence, who was on Thursday nominated as the party’s councillor-candidate for the Brown’s Town Division in the St Ann North Western constituency, has a charge for naysayers: “Hold mi dung now nuh!”

“Weh unnu a guh duh now?” she asked in a video clip after being duly nominated to participate in the Local Government Election on February 26.

The councillor-candidate, who is charged with offences related to a fraud and corruption case involving the Ministry of Education and the Caribbean Maritime University, hit out at all the propaganda and “all the slaughtering”, driving home the point that she is duly nominated.

“Dem lick mi. Dem cut mi. Dem beat mi. Hold mi dung now nuh!” she charged, adding, “A God mi pray to!”

Brown-Lawrence was one of four councillor-candidates nominated for the JLP in the constituency on Thursday, the others being Sydney Stewart (Bamboo Division), Claudette Brown (Sturge Town Division), and Carlton Ricketts (Dry Harbour Division).

Over in St Mary, there was a sea of green in Port Maria after the four JLP councillor-candidates in the St Mary Central constituency were nominated.

The JLP, on Thursday morning, nominated Dennis Lecky (Islington Division), Germaine Smiley (Port Maria Division) Mitsy Hudson (Hampstead Division), and Clement Clunis (Highgate Division).

Smiley and Hudson are the serving councillors for their respective divisions.

