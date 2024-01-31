Local polls: PNP selects new councillor-candidate in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Local polls: PNP selects new councillor-candidate in Westmoreland
Loop Jamaica
Local polls: PNP selects new councillor-candidate in Westmoreland

Loop News

5 hrs ago

The People’s National Party (PNP) has announced that Joan Bahadur will be its representative in the Friendship division in Westmoreland Western, for the upcoming local government election.

PNP Vice President and parish manager for Westmoreland, Ian Hayles, on Tuesday said Bahadur has served the party in various capacities, including as a member of the youth organisation, the women’s movement, and as a cluster manager.

She is the third candidate to have been selected for the division by the Opposition party in just three months. She replaces Maxine Salabie, who died suddenly on January 3 after collapsing during a meeting in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland. Salabie complained of not feeling well and was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Salabie had replaced Tyrone Guthrie who was charged with the alleged abduction and rape of a 16-year-old girl in October 2023.

Bahadur is looking to retake the seat for the PNP after Edwin Allwood lost it by 57 votes to the Jamaica Labour Party’s Kevin Murray in the 2016 Local Government Elections.

Travel in Threes: Reggae-soul singer Mario Evon's top spots

Vacation time means the world to reggae-soul singer Mario Evon, and he travels with specific interests in mind when he’s looking to chill out.
Food, culture and music heavily factor when bookin

Sport

Former Reggae Boy Darren Moore sacked by Huddersfield Town

Former Jamaican international defender Darren Moore has been dismissed as the head coach of Huddersfield Town, recording only three wins in 23 matches across all competitions.
The 49-year-old, who

Jamaica News

Samuda hails late hospital attendant as 'loyal' JLP worker 

Cabinet Minister and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for St Ann North Eastern, Matthew Samuda, is mourning the loss of Cameka Haley, a dedicated party worker whose lifeless body was found on Satu

Sport

WI beat Sri Lanka to open Super 6 campaign at U-19 Cricket World Cup

West Indies overcame Sri Lanka’s fight by three wickets to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals of the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. The crucial win unf

Jamaica News

'Don't tinker with the ECJ,' warns Samuda

JLP member sides with PNP against subsuming Office of the Political Ombudsman into Electoral Commission of Jamaica

Jamaica News

Surveillance cameras coming for JUTC buses, says Vaz

… aim is to boost security

 

