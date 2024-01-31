Local polls: PNP selects new councillor-candidate in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party (PNP) has announced that Joan Bahadur will be its representative in the Friendship division in Westmoreland Western, for the upcoming local government election.

PNP Vice President and parish manager for Westmoreland, Ian Hayles, on Tuesday said Bahadur has served the party in various capacities, including as a member of the youth organisation, the women’s movement, and as a cluster manager.

She is the third candidate to have been selected for the division by the Opposition party in just three months. She replaces Maxine Salabie, who died suddenly on January 3 after collapsing during a meeting in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland. Salabie complained of not feeling well and was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Salabie had replaced Tyrone Guthrie who was charged with the alleged abduction and rape of a 16-year-old girl in October 2023.

Bahadur is looking to retake the seat for the PNP after Edwin Allwood lost it by 57 votes to the Jamaica Labour Party’s Kevin Murray in the 2016 Local Government Elections.