Local shoe and clothing designer eyeing exports after Expo Jamaica Loop Jamaica

After four days of participating as a first-time exhibitor at Expo Jamaica 2023, local entrepreneur O’Neil Hall has found himself in a most peculiar position.

More energised than ever before, the Dub Step Fashion and Kendada Collections managing director is also faced with a dilemma – how to fully capitalise on the linkages he made during the grand return of the English-speaking Caribbean’s largest exposition and trade show.

Hall and his business partners who make customised shoes, sandals and clothing, were invited by Access Financial Services Limited to be part of the microfinance company’s booth inside the National Arena. As customers of Access, they were one of two small businesses that were showcased in keeping with Access’ campaign as ‘a champion of small business’.

“Expo Jamaica exposed me to a whole lot of potential. It opened my eyes. We spoke to several buyers, including persons from Canada and Switzerland, who expressed strong interest in our brand,” Hall confirmed.

In addition to a few sales of T-shirts and hats, Hall noted that he and his team got several orders for sandals and shoes, which became popular because of their most famous client, recording artiste Capleton.

“We’ve been making customised shoes for the artiste for years. My brother Ken is the creative genius behind the designs and now through Expo, we’ve been given an even bigger platform,” Hall explained, adding that he’s currently looking to expand capacity to fill the orders and meet what he anticipates will be a growing demand for their unique products.

L-R: Access Financial Services Acting Chief Executive Officer Hugh Campbell, pose for quick photo with members of the team from Dub Step Fashion and Kendada Collections Managing Director O’Neil Hall and his business partners Carolyn Wilson and Racardo Stewart.

With their production site based in Allman Town, Kingston, Hall said they will now have to fast-track plans to establish a storefront which had been a long-term goal.

The Clan Carthy High School past student said he has always had a bigger vision for the business, with dreams of providing custom-made shoes to markets beyond Jamaica.

“Right now, I’m following up with a business development person who is helping me to streamline the business. Access Financial has been a good partner so far and I plan to lean into them some more in the future. Hats off to them and my loans officer Danielle who really looks out for me,” said Hall.

In addition to booth space to showcase their products, Hall and his business partner Racardo Stewart got invaluable exposure for which they are eternally grateful.

“We’re happy to have given them this opportunity. Dub Step and Kendada Collections had something special to offer and the buyers at Expo recognized that. They of course, will have to do the work to ensure they can fully capitalize on the connections they made, and as a champion of small business, we’ll continue to support them in this next phase of the entrepreneurial journey,” said Access Financial acting CEO Hugh Campbell.

For Hall and his team, the next phase begins with shoring up the business side of things.

“We both learned the trade from my stepdad, but my brother is the super talent when it comes to those custom designs. My role is to work on building the business and help to move us forward. We’re coming from far. I watched my mom clean offices as a youth for $50 a week in those days, and from then I decided that I was gonna make a groundation for my children and my children’s children. You know when dem talk about generational wealth, that’s what I’m talking about,” stressed Hall.

Expo Jamaica 2023 was organised and executed by the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, which reported a record number of buyers, exhibitors and patrons in a massive trade show under the theme ‘Connecting the World to Jamaica’.