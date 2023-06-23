Local startups awarded grants in Pitch Deck Jamaica Competition Loop Jamaica

Five Jamaican business ventures have secured grants totalling US$100,000 in Season 1 of the Stocks on the Rocks (SOTR) Pitch Deck Jamaica Competition, following a handover ceremony held on June 8 at the offices of Cornerstone in New Kingston.

The businesses awarded grants are Chemqualco, Get it Sent, KaDon Music Academy, Will & Tomorrow, and Power & Precision Physiotherapy. Chemqualco is led by entrepreneur Kimone Knight, while Get it Sent is operated by Toni-Ann Brown-Rattray and Maurice Henry. Kamoy Gordon heads KaDon Music Academy, Andre Robb runs Will & Tomorrow, and Power & Precision Physiotherapy is managed by Omar Brissett and Kareece Brown.

In addition to the grant, each business received a one-year free membership from the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

Social media influencer Wayne Marshall has pledged his support for the businesses by providing marketing assistance through his platform, and Bluedot Insights will conduct online surveys for the businesses.

One Great Studio, represented by Djuvane, Gina, has been instrumental in driving Pitch Deck’s marketing and content creation efforts. Additionally, Paul Simpson and Stocks on the Rocks have committed to assisting businesses in making connections for support services.

The Pitch Deck Competition was developed by Stocks on the Rocks, founded by Simon Johnson and funded by Paul Simpson, CEO of Cornerstone Group.

Simpson, who contributed US$100,000, expressed his enthusiasm for being part of the initiative and highlighted the presence of millennials at Cornerstone.

“I’m delighted to collaborate with Simon, Marc, and the team to empower the people of Jamaica to make a positive impact on the future of our nation. Witnessing the involvement of millennials fills me with excitement,” Simpson said.

For his part, Jonson emphasised that Pitch Deck aims to address a significant problem faced by most Jamaican entrepreneurs, which is accessing funding.

“Pitch Deck provides a new platform through which entrepreneurs can access capital without burdensome conditions and receive essential business support services to expedite their business growth,” Johnson said.

Johnson further expressed his elation at seeing these businesses receiving additional capital and guidance, not only for their own development but also for the advancement of Jamaica as a whole. He emphasized that these five winning businesses, along with the other 70 applicants, are the foundation of Jamaica’s future.

The competition was officially launched on January 4, 2023, while Stocks on the Rocks was established in 2019. SOTR serves as a platform that promotes open and inclusive spaces for individuals to learn about building and maintaining healthy relationships with their finances. SOTR manages a telegram community with over 2,100 members, engaging in frequent discussions on money management, investing, and related topics.