Local stock market kicks off trading week on a high Loop Jamaica

The market closed the trading week on a high up 0.5 per cent with one more stock advancing than declining.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 100 stocks of which 44 advanced, 43 declined and 13 traded firm.

The leading gainer was The Lab up 14 per cent to close at $2.66, Medical Disposables up 12 per cent to $5.00 and Stanley Motta up 11 per cent to $4.95.

The biggest decliners were Eppley preference shares, Ironrock Insurance, JMMB Preference shares and Transjamaican Highway preference shares which all declined by 15 per cent. It was followed by Cargo Handlers and Stationery and Office Supplies.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 1,999.87 points (0.60 per cent) to close at 338,060.45 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,765,232 valued at $141,934,680.76.

The Junior Market Index declined by 9.82 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 3,870.24 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,791,802 valued at $8,477,949.38.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,779.22 points (0.51 per cent) to close at 350,885.04 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,557,034 valued at $150,412,630.14.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 5.38 points (2.34 per cent) to close at 224.06 points and the volume traded amounted to 117,838 valued at $6,942.97.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.56 points (0.70 per cent) to close at 81.08 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,205,546 valued at $14,706,129.44.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.22 points ( 0.23 per cent) to close at 95.98 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,526,392 valued at $130,585,694.70.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 9,557,034 units valued at $150,412,630.14.