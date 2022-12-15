Lock away firearms, create safe space for children this Christmas-cops Loop Jamaica

The police have released a number of safety tips for patients and guardians to ensure the safety of children during the yuletide season and beyond.

“As we’re winding down to the Christmas holidays children will soon be on school break. It is our desire to keep your children safe, here are some safety tips for you to practice at home to ensure their safety,” the police said in a release.

“Never leave your child unattended The most important thing you can do in preventing accidents is to keep an eye on your child/children at all times. That includes when they are sleeping, eating, or playing. If you have to leave the area for any reason, take them with you or ask another adult to watch them,” a release from the Corporate Communication Unit, the police information arm stated.

Create a safe space for your child

“Create a safe space for your child. This means having a designated area in your home that is safe for them to play in. Childproofing this space will help to prevent accidents from happening. You can also provide safe toys for your children, such as stuffed animals, blocks, and non-toxic markers,” the release said.

Teach your child about stranger danger. It is important that children know not to talk to strangers or go off with them without permission. Teach them what to do if they’re approached by a stranger, such as screaming and running away.

Stranger danger is a real threat that parents must teach their children about early in life.

Have a rule about not opening the door to strangers. If someone comes to the door, they should always ask who it is before opening it. Explain to them why they should never open the door to someone they don’t know.

The most important safety rule in your home is that you should keep dangerous objects out of the reach of children. This includes things like knives, cleaning products, and medication. Keep them stored in a safe place where your child cannot access them.

Educate your children about fire safety in your home. Teach them what to do if there’s a fire, such as how to call the police at 119. Show them where to exit the home in case there is a fire. For children who are old enough to understand, teach them how to properly turn off electricity and gas, and how to use a fire extinguisher. But don’t wait until an emergency to educate them — practice these steps with the child so they’ll know what to do in an emergency.

Install safety devices in your home. Make sure you have the right safety devices installed in your home to keep everyone safe. Check locks on doors, windows, and pool gates; this will help to prevent accidents. Installing child monitoring devices and close-circuit cameras can be helpful.

Create an Emergency PlanFor emergency situations, including fires and other natural disasters, it is critical to create an emergency plan for your family. This should include a list of important phone numbers (such as emergency contacts), and a plan for where to meet if you need to evacuate your home. Ensurechildren know their full name, the address of their home, and their parents’ phone numbers.

Lock away the firearms

If you have a firearm at home, it is your full responsibility to make sure it is stored in your safe usinga code or a key to securely lock it.

Accidents can happen anywhere, but by taking some precautions, you can minimize the risk of something happening to your child while they’re under your care. Keep these tips in mind and create a safe environment for your family! Help us to keep you safe.