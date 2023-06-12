Lock up child killers for life, says Betty Ann Blaine Loop Jamaica

“A major national crisis,” is how the convenor of lobby group Hear The Children’s Cry (HTCC), Betty Ann Blaine, is describing the murder of Jamaican children.

Her comments come in the wake of the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe last week.

The grade two student of Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore, St Catherine was abducted from the school on Thursday and her throat slashed before she was thrown from a vehicle on Roosevelt Avenue in St Andrew.

The child, who is the daughter of a serving member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, was taken to the nearby Bustamante Hospital for Children where she died early Saturday morning.

Describing the killing as “an act of savagery”, Blaine has called for an islandwide manhunt for her killers. She is also urging the country’s leaders and citizens to treat the “numerous cases of child murder as a national emergency”.

“While we thank the police for their work, they need to root out these savage killers and lock them up for life,” she declared while adding that “the murderers must be hunted down with ferocity and brought to justice to allay the fears of the nation and of the other traumatised children in our communities”.

The HTCC founder noted that many child murderers are walking free, including the killer/s of Ananda Dean 15 years ago.

“This is not acceptable. I don’t see how we can live in such a small country and have somebody kidnap a child in broad daylight and slash her throat, apparently without fear of the rule of law or of being caught,” said Blaine.

She pointed to a statement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness who condemned Danielle’s murder and directed that steps be taken to ensure the safety of students, but said the safety measures he has promised for schools should have been ensured long ago – especially for primary and basic school children.

Holness has directed that all the necessary investigative resources be mobilised to bring the perpetrator to justice. He has also directed the minister of education to have all schools review their safety and security policy to ensure that the policies and procedures are being effectively carried out to ensure the safety of children.

Eight children have been murdered in Jamaica this year, with three of them being younger than 12 years old.

Meanwhile, Blaine pointed to the Ananda Alert rapid response system launched in 2009, and which she reminded started out with an arrangement involving the telecommunication companies and the police. The arrangement would see messages sent immediately to the phones of subscribers when a child was reported missing or abducted. Blaine lamented that it has been reported that the system has underperformed.

“Hear The Children’s Cry is recommending that now is time for the Government to work with the telecommunication companies to take another look at how the Ananda Alert system can be effectively activated on citizens’ phones,” she said.

Blaine has offered her heartfelt sympathy to Danielle’s grieving family and school community.