London police to probe cash-for-honors claims linked to Prince Charles’ charity

London (CNN)London’s Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honors scandal linked to Prince Charles’ charity, the Prince’s Foundation.

The force said in a press release that the inquiry is starting following claims that “offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.”

A Sunday Times investigation published last year alleged that the then-chief executive of Charles’ charity, Michael Fawcett, helped nominate Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz for an honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) title.

An honorary CBE is one of the highest accolades that can be conferred on a non-Commonwealth citizen. Honors are awarded annually by Queen Elizabeth II to people in the UK who have “made achievements in public life” and “committed themselves to serving and helping the UK,” according to the UK government website.

The Met said it was launching an inquiry under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

