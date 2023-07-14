Long flight to the Women’s World Cup? US players have a plan for that Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Long flight to the Women’s World Cup? US players have a plan for that Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Aliana McMaster shines at World Sporting Clay Championship

Special Moment: When Blake became the youngest 100m world champion

Lawmaker throws water on Kosovo’s PM, brawl erupts in parliament

ISL’s new location to serve as headquarters and flagship store

Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon final

Jamaica sets new demand record for electricity usage amid heat – JPS

Long flight to the Women’s World Cup? US players have a plan for that

Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of rape and attempted rape at retrial

Historic social IPO goes digital with NCBCM’s GoIPO platform

5 days, 3 murders in Annotto Bay: Popular vendor latest victim

Friday Jul 14

34?C
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

United States’ Emily Fox takes a shot against Wales’s Kayleigh Green (9) in the second half of a FIFA Women’s World Cup send-off football match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Midfielder Andi Sullivan plans on napping. Defender Emily Fox intends to keep with a football theme and finally watch “Ted Lasso.”

The U.S. national team — like most of the rest of the field — faces a long flight to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Already seasoned travelers, the Americans have strategies for wiling away the time. And they’ll certainly need those tactics: The flight to New Zealand, where they’ll spend the group stage of the tournament, is 12 hours.

“I need suggestions!” midfielder Kristie Mewis exclaimed about the shows she plans to download for the flight. “Honestly, I’m rewatching ‘Suits’ right now. I love ‘Suits.'”

Once they get there, the players will retreat into a self-imposed bubble where they shut out the noise and the distractions for some seven weeks. Most stay off of social media platforms for the duration.

Forward Trinity Rodman, making her World Cup debut, is taking the advice of the veterans. Rodman’s dad is former NBA star Dennis Rodman, so she gets a lot of attention just because of her name.

“They have been very open about making sure you have entertainment and ways to distract yourself outside of your phone and social media, because I do think with social media you can get consumed by it and you can definitely get sucked up in it,” Rodman said. “But I think finding those ways to isolate yourself, finding hobbies in the hotel room: Colouring, journaling, reading, Fortnite. I’m a bit of a gamer so that has definitely helped me to just like relax.”

The United States play Wales in a send-off match on Sunday in San Jose, California. That same night, they’ll fly to training camp in New Zealand.

The World Cup kicks off July 20. The United States open with a game against Vietnam on July 22.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

June 28, 2023 02:25 PM

Sport

June 28, 2023 01:15 AM

Sport

June 16, 2023 06:12 PM

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

AA to Increase flights to Anguilla, St Maarten, Barbados

Sport

Aliana McMaster shines at World Sporting Clay Championship

Caribbean News

Subtropical storm Don forms over the Central Atlantic

More From

Entertainment

See also

Teejay donates $500k to South Africa-bound Sunshine Girls

Dancehall artiste Teejay, who performed at the send-off reception for Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls on Tuesday ahead of their departure for South Africa, has pledged to donate $500,000 to the national team

Jamaica News

Stepson of banker murdered in church found not guilty

Javan Garwood, the man who was on trial for the 2021 shooting death of his stepmother, 51-year-old banker Andrea Lowe-Garwood, at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny, has been

Sport

Gabby Thomas smashes Shericka Jackson’s 200m world lead at US Trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — There’s another American sprinter making a big comeback this year.
Gabby Thomas held off Sha’Carri Richardson with the best time in the world in 2023 to win the women’s 200

Sport

Sunshine Girls clinch first-ever gold at CAC Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made history at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador on Friday by capturing the sport’s first-ever gold medal at the games with a 50-36 victory o

Sport

Actor Samuel L Jackson spotted in Reggae Boyz jersey

Renowned American actor and producer Samuel L Jackson appears to be the latest celebrity to show his love for Jamaican culture, as he was recently seen wearing the Reggae Boyz Adidas jersey while vent

Jamaica News

Two females among suspected gang members held in big St James raid

Two females and a male who are believed to be members of the Only The Family gang have been taken into police custody following a major gun and ammunition seizure in Green Pond, St James on Thursday,

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols