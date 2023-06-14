Long-term capital gain with real estate investing Loop Jamaica

Investing in real estate affords you multiple ways of gaining return on your investment.

When I invest in a property, I expect that my investment will appreciate in value. This is why it becomes important, when buying an investment property, to properly consider the long-term capital gain that the property could produce in the future.

When we invest in real estate, we have to think ahead and we have to think long term.

The potential for long-term capital gains should be an integral part of your investment strategy. Buying a property with the intention of holding it for an extended period allows you to benefit from the property’s appreciation over time. This strategy aligns well with a long-term investment approach, where you can accumulate sustainable wealth through the growth in property value.

When you buy a property as an investment, such as a rental property or a property with the intention of selling it later for a profit, you become the owner of that asset. When I hold a property for more than one year and then decide to sell it, any profit I make from the sale will be classified as a long-term capital gain.

The capital gain is calculated by taking the difference between the selling price of the property and its original purchase price. If the property has appreciated in value over time, the capital gain will represent the increase in its value.

Now, we all know that investing isn’t without its risks, and real estate investments are no different. The good news is that by focusing on long-term capital gains, you may have a better chance of mitigating short-term market fluctuations and volatility.

Property values have historically shown a tendency to appreciate over an extended period, potentially reducing the impact of short-term market fluctuations on your investment returns. This is what makes real estate such a good investment option.

Holding a property for an extended period also demonstrates stability and commitment, which can enhance your financing options. As a result of this, lenders may offer more favourable terms and interest rates for long-term investments. Access to more favourable loan terms can lead to you being able to increase your investment portfolio.

Real estate investments can also allow you to potentially reduce your tax liability and retain a larger portion of the profits when selling properties held for an extended period. It is important to consult with a tax advisor or accountant who is familiar with the tax laws in your jurisdiction to understand the specific rules and rates applicable to your real estate investments.

I don’t know about you, but I’m a big fan of anything that can potentially reduce my tax liability so I can keep more money.

Understanding the different ways in which you can build wealth from real estate investing can help you navigate the economy better. By tapping into the full potential of real estate investing, you can apply the necessary strategies that can protect your investment against economic uncertainties. As you consider earning from your real estate investment in the short term, remember to also consider your long-term capital gains. This way you will be able to maximise the return on your investment.

Keisha Bailey is an experienced Wealth Coach who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth and reclaim time & reach financial freedom by investing. Keisha works with investors to create highly profitable portfolios so they can build wealth faster. If you are looking to learn how to level up your money, she can be reached at [email protected].