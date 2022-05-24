Looking for sign of life, grandma held teen for 1 hour after death | Loop Jamaica

The family of late reggae singer Sugar Minott is in mourning following the death of 15-year-old David Minott, the singer’s favourite grandchild, while on a beach trip to Somerset Falls in Hope Bay, Portland, on Sunday.

The teenager, a student of Wolmer’s High School for Boys and Lincoln Minott Jr’s son, reportedly drowned.

David’s grandmother, Sharon Miller, was overcome with grief when sharing what happened.

“I sat down with my grandson for over an hour in the car. I called him. I rolled, I hollered, I hugged him, I kissed him. I squeezed him close. I was calling him just to see something happen, just to see him move. It didn’t happen.

“I was there till his hands started to turn blue, and then the police came to bring the body to the morgue…mi faint about 10 times… I haven’t eaten since Sunday,” she said.

It is reported that about 2pm Monday, David was among a group of people who went swimming at the attraction. He was seen sitting on a rock, shortly before lifeguards found his body below the surface of the water.

A lifeguard reportedly administered CPR, but Minott was unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead while still in the car that took him to the facility.

“It’s heart-rending, a great loss. Words cannot describe the pain that I am feeling now. I helped to grow David. He is like a nephew and a son to me; he was groomed for greatness, and to see this happen, the world has been robbed of a great individual,” Daniel Minott, David’s uncle said.

“He was a straight-A student at Wolmer’s. He had a heart filled with love.

“He was like a magnet; the Minott blood ran through him. He was a great young man, influential, and a humanitarian. He will be greatly missed,” added Daniel.

The family had been preparing to mark Sugar Minott’s birthday with celebrations on Wednesday, May 25, causing the grief from David’s death to be more unbearable.

David, well-known at his high school, served as the Public Relations Officer for the Inter-Schools Christian Fellowship and was also a Passion and Purity representative at the institution.

His grandmother said: “The principal of Wolmers’ called me, and he said to me, ‘David is a child who will never be forgotten, we are going to erect a monument at Wolmer’s in honour of David Minott’.”

David’s death at the popular Somerset Falls is not the first such incident at the Hope Bay, Portland attraction. In July 2012, 13-year-old Sanekey Holding of Pleasant View district in St Andrew was on an excursion when, while standing on a rock, she lost her balance and fell into the water.

Sanekey got into difficulties and was later rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.