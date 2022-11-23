Loop Awards: Festival of the Year Nominees Loop Jamaica

Festival of the Year is the fifth category for the Annual Loop Awards 2022. Throughout the Caribbean, music is much more than an art form for most. It is also a major economic driver and a significant part of our Caribbean culture and heritage. Festivals returned with fervor this year following the last two years of lockdown due to the pandemic. Across the region, festivals, featuring the best in local, regional and international talent were held, driving crowds back outside. Here are four festivals we have selected as nominees for Festival of the Year. We chose these Festival of the Year nominees because of you, the patrons and the fans. Your reviews, videos, photos and the vibe you felt, determined our nominees. Reggae Sumfest, an annual music festival held in July in Montego Bay, Jamaica, typically includes many genres of music, including reggae, ska, soca and Caribbean music, with the bulk of the concerts given to reggae and dancehall artists. Reggae Sumfest is the largest music festival in Jamaica and the second-largest Caribbean music festival, and this year was no different. Known for its international appeal and top-quality line-up, Reggae Sumfest 2022 helped Jamaicans, Caribbean locals and citizens from across the world welcome the re-opening of the entertainment industry in Jamaica with a barrage of dancehall’s finest acts. This festival also:

had over 30,000 attendees allowed various brands and small businesses to advertise their products and serviceshad a very deserving Dave Kelly tribute performance, which was the standout spectacle of the festival, giving a massive ovation to ’90s and ’00s dancehall hits produced by the one and only Dave Kelly.

The second Caribbean Festival on our list is the St. Lucia Carnival, which is observed in July in St. Lucia, where it is called the “St. Lucia Carnival”, and is one of the most anticipated and attended carnival festivals in the Caribbean. In fact, in 2022, over 10,000 visitors travelled to St. Lucia specifically to attend this carnival. The festival allows patrons to participate in the parade of bands, concerts and national events. The St. Lucia Carnival belts out songs and beats of calypso, soca and more. Along with the beautiful costumes and exuberant attendees, the festival also features:

a 10K route, with the ocean to one side and an aerial view of numerous aircrafts a view of the Castries Harbor breakfast partyan island tour

Our third selection for the Caribbean Festival of the Year is the St. Kitts Music Festival, which takes place on the island of Saint Kitts in February of each year. The festival features local and international artists who perform a wide range of musical genres, including reggae, soca, calypso, and jazz. In addition to musical performances, the festival also includes food, crafts, art and other cultural activities. SKN Music Festival featured a wide selection of musical acts with regional and international hitmakers, including some of the biggest Soca acts like Bunji Garlin and Fayann Lyons Alvarez, Nadia Batson, Voice, Destra, Lyrikal as well as mega stars like Beres Hammond, Popcaan, Sean Paul, Maxi Priest, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, Wale and Jada Kingdom. Kittitian bands Small Axe Band, Nu Vybes and Grand Masters also performed. The festival also:

had a turnout of over 10,000 attendeeshas possibly the largest attendance for a night at the festival.

Guyana, as you know, has the right to cover the CPL finals for three years and the first time was this year- 2022. The cricket carnival, which was held for the first time this year, basically saw a marriage between the CPL tournament and carnival. There were over 40 events, which according to the tourism minister, presented the ideal platform to showcase all that Guyana has to offer. With September being Amerindian heritage month, the timing was perfect, as there were events around throughout the month, including several major fetes, a regional food festival and many others. The Guyana Cricket Carnival also:

increased employment and revenue by adding 300 rooms through the bed and breakfast programhosted a Baderation dancehall mega-concert, exposing locals and regional and international visitors to stars like Shaneil Muir, Skeng, Yung Bredda, Toga Party, J’ouvert, and Soca and Wine featuring local artistesaimed at unifying people and industries across the CARICOM region and in other countries.