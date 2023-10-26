Loop Breakfast Bites: A guilty plea, students traumatised after murder Loop Jamaica

Here is your Loop Breakfast Bites for October 27, 2023, all you need to know about the top stories making headlines.

A guilty plea in murder of politician’s daughter

One of the men implicated in the alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill veteran politician Phillip Paulwell’s 10-month-old daughter, Sarayah, and the child’s mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, pleaded guilty to the charges against him in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

Read more here.

Students sent scrambling during double murder near school

The St James police are probing a double murder in Salt Spring in the parish where a man and a woman were gunned down during an attack in close proximity to an infant and primary school in the community on Thursday afternoon.

Get the details on the incident here.

An emotional farewell for Third World’s Ibo Cooper

Draped in purple with a wreath atop, the casket bearing the remains of co-founder of the world-renowned Third World band, Kingsley Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, on Thursday entered the University of the West Indies chapel in Kingston, for the performance of final rites.

Check out the report from the thanksgiving service for his life here, plus he’ll be honoured by the Edna Manley College.

Port congestion issues in Kingston, Jamaica

With weeks to go before the busy Christmas period, the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) says it’s again facing bottlenecks at its port but is working to have the issue resolved by mid-November.

Read more here.

On the lighter side…

Would you try wine that had been buried in a cemetery? They even had a priest preside over the exhumation of the 100 bottle of wine, just in case there was any paranormal activity.

Now, wine brand 19 Crimes is offering horror fans a spooky opportunity to raise a glass from the afterlife.

Check out the article here.