Loop Breakfast Bites: Duty-free changes, robbery and more Loop Jamaica

Here is your Loop Breakfast Bites for November 27, 2023, all you need to know about the top stories making headlines.

Duty-free allowance to double; PM talks priorities

The annual Jamaica Labour Party was held at the National Arena on Sunday and among the issues raised was the Government’s plan to increase the amount for the duty-free threshold on imported personal items from US$50 to US$100.

The PM also took the stage after the customary welcome that saw the sea of green JLP supporters envelope him on his arrival and outlined a few things. Check them out here for more on what he said.

Two potential new tourist attractions for Falmouth soon

The highly anticipated mounting of the statue of iconic global sprinter, Trelawny native Usain Bolt, in Water Square, Falmouth, Trelawny is being touted as a potential boost for well-needed attractions for the growing arrivals at the town’s cruise shipping port.

Men dressed as cops, soldiers rob Western Union outlet

Men, dressed as members of the island’s security forces, robbed a Western Union outlet in Linstead, St Catherine, of an undetermined sum of money on Saturday afternoon.

One a lighter note… Have you seen ‘Money Mike Walk’?

Enterprising entertainer Mr Vegas believes he might have another hit on his hands with the dance-inspired ‘Money Mike Walk’, which is currently the rage on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok.

