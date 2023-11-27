Loop Breakfast Bites: Duty-free changes, robbery and more Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Loop Breakfast Bites: Duty-free changes, robbery and more Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man held as cops seize illegal gun during operation in St Ann

Loop Breakfast Bites: Duty-free changes, robbery and more

Security, education, housing the main priorities – Holness

Gov’t to double duty-free allowance on overseas purchases

Deejay, brother killed in downtown Kgn in suspected gang conflict

Newsmaker: 3 schoolers dead in 2 incidents, leaving nation stunned

Men dressed as cops, soldiers rob Western Union outlet

American man’s bail extended re wife’s murder in St Elizabeth

Curfew in Sierra Leone after gunmen attack main military barracks

Two potential new tourist attractions for Falmouth soon

Monday Nov 27

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

PM arrives at JLP annual conference

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is your Loop Breakfast Bites for November 27, 2023, all you need to know about the top stories making headlines.

Duty-free allowance to double; PM talks priorities

The annual Jamaica Labour Party was held at the National Arena on Sunday and among the issues raised was the Government’s plan to increase the amount for the duty-free threshold on imported personal items from US$50 to US$100.

The PM also took the stage after the customary welcome that saw the sea of green JLP supporters envelope him on his arrival and outlined a few things. Check them out here for more on what he said.

More here, too.

Two potential new tourist attractions for Falmouth soon

The highly anticipated mounting of the statue of iconic global sprinter, Trelawny native Usain Bolt, in Water Square, Falmouth, Trelawny is being touted as a potential boost for well-needed attractions for the growing arrivals at the town’s cruise shipping port.

Read more here.

Men dressed as cops, soldiers rob Western Union outlet

Men, dressed as members of the island’s security forces, robbed a Western Union outlet in Linstead, St Catherine, of an undetermined sum of money on Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video here.

One a lighter note… Have you seen ‘Money Mike Walk’?

Enterprising entertainer Mr Vegas believes he might have another hit on his hands with the dance-inspired ‘Money Mike Walk’, which is currently the rage on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok.

Read more to find out the inspiration behind the song.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man held as cops seize illegal gun during operation in St Ann

Jamaica News

Loop Breakfast Bites: Duty-free changes, robbery and more

Lifestyle

What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023?

More From

Jamaica News

How snide remarks shattered amputee, first-time mom’s world

See also

Person with disability recounts journey for National Parent Month

Jamaica News

Venesha Phillips crosses over to the JLP

Councillor for the Papine Division, Venesha Phillips who had resigned from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) following the 2020 election defeat has crossed over to the ruling Jamaica Labour

Jamaica News

Firebrand MP Warmington says JLP conference ‘largest’ he’s seen

Predicts third, fourth and fifth term for political party

Jamaica News

Taxi operator shot dead another man injured in Green Island

Thirty-seven-year-old Adrian Anglin a taxi operator of Salt Spring, Green Island, Hanover was shot dead while another man was shot and injured in the Green Island Square in the parish on Friday, Novem

Jamaica News

Young Jamaica, G2K presidents urge Jamaicans to maintain support

The presidents of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) affiliates, Young Jamaica and G2K, have urged Jamaicans to continue supporting the party for a third term.
Speaking at the JLP’s annual conference i

Jamaica News

Two potential new tourist attractions for Falmouth soon

The highly anticipated mounting of the statue of iconic global sprinter, Trelawny native Usain Bolt, in Water Square, Falmouth, Trelawny is being touted as a potential boost for well-needed attraction

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols