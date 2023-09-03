Loop Breakfast Bites: Hostage rescued, Ja’s 1-2-3, arrests after heist Loop Jamaica

Loop Breakfast Bites is a weekly round-up of the top local and international stories making headlines, plus a little extra.

4 arrested, $2.5 million recovered re Beryllium robbery in Mandeville

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested and more than $2.5 million recovered in relation to the brazen robbery at a bank in Mandeville, Manchester two weeks ago.

Man reported missing rescued after being held hostage

The quick and decisive action of the security forces led to Saturday’s rescue of a man who was reported missing two days earlier. The rescue was a joint effort across multiple police divisions.

Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2-3 in 400m hurdles at Xiamen Diamond League

Rushell Clayton led a Jamaican sweep of the podium in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League as the premier one-day series returned to China for the first time in four years last Saturday after the COVID-19 disruptions.

Dental assistant charged with 8-y-o Danielle Rowe’s murder

A female dental assistant was charged with murder and kidnapping after police said she abducted an eight-year-old girl from school and killed her.

The woman was charged last Monday, nearly three months after the body of Danielle Rowe was found in Portmore, St Catherine.

Plans for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026

An independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday, the government said Sunday.

Last week in history

In 1985, on September 1, a US-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.

In 1967, on August 30, the US Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the US Supreme Court.