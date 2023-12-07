Loop Breakfast Bites: Missing helicopter; why scamming cases delayed Loop Jamaica

Here is your Loop Breakfast Bites for December 7, 2023, all you need to know about the top stories making headlines.

Missing helicopter…

A military helicopter carrying seven people vanished Wednesday near Guyana’s border with Venezuela, with authorities saying there was bad weather in the area and stressing there was no indication it may have been hit by hostile fire as tensions escalate between the countries.

Scamming cases hampered…

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has highlighted that the long delays that the courts are experiencing in receiving information from the police on electronic devices that are seized from individuals charged with lotto scamming offences, are stymieing the cases.

Turning mistakes into lessons: PE teacher has new outlook after arrest

An error in judgement can be a serious blow to your career. An error that leads to an arrest, even more so.

But for Shashana Wellington, the physical education teacher of Vere Technical High who was arrested in 2018, mistakes can be made into milestones.

Jamaican lands lead role among Nollywood, Hollywood stars

The Saint Martin-filmed domestic violence drama ‘Choke Hold’, co-starring Jamaican actress Sherando Ferril, premiered Sunday afternoon at Carib 5 cinema to rapturous applause from an audience of government officials, creatives and film industry insiders.

Local retailers thrive on Black Friday, anticipate a festive Christmas

Local business owners express optimism regarding the upcoming holiday season, buoyed by what they characterise as robust sales during the recent Black Friday/Cyber Monday event.

