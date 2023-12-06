Loop Breakfast Bites: Super Lotto winner, new flight to Mobay and more Loop Jamaica

Here is your Loop Breakfast Bites for December 6, 2023, all you need to know about the top stories making headlines.

Another airline touches down in Jamaica for inaugural flight

Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched its inaugural flight to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, on December 1, touching down early evening after a 10-hour journey from London, in the UK.

$157-m help for flood-affected farmers; expect food shortage

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green has announced that the Government will be providing $157 million in assistance to farmers who suffered losses during the flood rains associated with potential Tropical Cyclone 22, which impacted Jamaica on November 17.

Another Super Lotto winner in Jamaica

Jamaica has extended its Super Lotto winning streak with another jackpot being hit in the country in a span of a month.

Red Stripe announces huge partnership with Jamaica Olympic Association

Beer company Red Stripe has announced an $80 million partnership with the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) in preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Protect your vehicle from theft during the holidays

The holiday season is a time for joy, celebration, and quality time with loved ones. However, it’s also a time when opportunistic thieves may take advantage of distracted and busy individuals, especially when it comes to motor vehicles.

