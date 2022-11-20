Loop Lens: An ‘Xodus’ from the ‘Bacch’! Loop Jamaica

Loop Lens: An ‘Xodus’ from the ‘Bacch’! Loop Jamaica
Loop Lens: An ‘Xodus’ from the ‘Bacch’!

By the looks of it, this patron fully endorses the Bacchanal Jamaica x Xodus Carnival sugar rush. (Photos: Marlon Reid)

‘Tis the first official band launch for the 2023 Carnival season, and patrons and stakeholders alike are rearing to get on bad.

Since Xodus Carnival and Bacchanal Jamaica dropped the plot twist for Carnival Road March 2023, fans have been teeming with anticipation in response to the merger and tonight’s reveal.

This was evident from tonight’s massive turnout at Mona Hockey Field in Kingston for the Xodus Sweet Treats Indulge in Pleasure and Bacchanal Jamaica Candy Land band launches.

Loop Lens takes you to the stage with these highlights!

