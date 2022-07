Where do feterans go for the las’ lap of the Carnival Road March? The official after-party, Big Wall Release, sponsored by Campari.

The jam-packed session at 9 West Kings House Road, aptly dubbed the Neon Carnival, kept the glow going into the wee hours of the night, allowing feterans a true tabanca release.

Loop Lens lights up your Tuesday withCarnival highlights from Big Wall Release!