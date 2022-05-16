Loop Lens: Cinco de diecisiete? | Loop Jamaica

It’s somewhat of a globally accepted fact that Friday, the 13th is considered an unlucky day in Western superstition.
It’s merely a coincidence that today, we share a fling back to last Friday for the three-day Cinco de Mayo festivities taking place at Chilitos.
An overflow of patrons checked in for the Jamexican watering hole’s annual celebrations of the Mexican holiday.
The Heineken-sponsored event featured refreshing drink specials and delicious Mexican fare paired with Spanish beats.
Loop Lens throws it back to share highlights.