Loop Lens: Cricket, Lovely Cricket! Loop Jamaica

Loop Lens: Cricket, Lovely Cricket!

Cricket lovers sure know how to party, and with Carib Beer as hosts and title sponsors, the vibes hit all-rounder status!

They turned out in their numbers on last Sunday for the West Indies vs New Zealand T20 International (T20I) Series and a send-off party for the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Patrons stood close to Carib Beer’s private viewing deck for the best view of the field, to cheer on wickets and sixes, and to party with the Carib Beer crew.

Even a few cricketers got in on the action, visiting the deck. Chris Gayle, Kennar Lewis, Kirk McKenzie and Jamie Merchant, were some of the popular faces that popped in.

Loop Lifestyle hits a winninginning.

