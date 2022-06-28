Loop Lens: Day to Night at Jamaica Rum Festival ’22 | Loop Jamaica

Organisers of the Jamaica Rum Festival (JRF) flipped a coin on the second city and it landed in their favour.

The Aqueduct at Rose Hall in Montego Bay was the stomping ground for the fourth staging of the JRF and expectations were far exceeded.

From daytime to nighttime, patrons were informed, entertained, and trained, but also indulged in the spirits.

Many came for the rum but stayed to witness performances by Sanchez, Romaine Virgo, Tessanne Chin, Sevana, Capleton, and more.

Loop Lens takes the trek through The Aqueduct.