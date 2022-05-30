Loop Lens: Dr Terri-Karelle Reid presents ‘My Brand Compass’ | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Loop Lens: Dr Terri-Karelle Reid presents 'My Brand Compass'
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Kadeem Rodgers

1 hrs ago

Dr Terri-Karelle Reid and the host of the book launch Khadine ‘Ms Kitty’ Hylton shared a light-hearted as she shared details of the book. (Photos: Contributed)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Media personality Dr Terri-Karelle Reid can now add author to her impressive roster of influence.

The Ted X speaker and self-acclaimed “community builder”, officially launched her first book: My Brand Compass: The 13 Cs to Building Your Personal Brand.

Sharing the experience with Reid was a gathering of close friends, family and confidants at the Toyota Jamaica Showroom, 93 Old Hope Road.

The novel highlights her 13-point blueprint that has helped people and brands deliver real influence, build purposeful communities, and demonstrate thought leadership.

With a desire to motivate and inspire, Reid draws on authentic personal reflections from being a beloved media personality, and professional experience working with global brands and events.

The event was exclusive and was presented in the format of a fireside chat, guided by the event’s host Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton.

Novelty Party Rentals principal Max Spence transformed the showroom to mirror an intimate library space ‘fit for a cosy group session, complete with various, eclectic seating arrangements.

During a conversation with host Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton, the former beauty queen revealed several personal tidbits about her journey and her favourite ‘C’s from the book.

Copies of the books will be available this week at Kingston Bookshop and on Amazon in paperback and kindle editions.

