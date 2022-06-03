Loop Lens: Dragon hosts ‘Be The One’, reasoning session with Rytikal | Loop Jamaica

“There is beauty in the struggle and though it was a rough experience, I am back, ready to reclaim all that was lost,” popular dancehall entertainer Rytikal shared in an interview.

Recently, the entertainer addressed a room full of men, who convened at the Dragon Be the One reasoning session, hosted during a Labour Day project executed by the Ministry of National Security, in Rocky Point, Clarendon.

“Dragon Stout has extended an invitation to hol’ a reasoning with you and I hope you will be guided by my experiences,” he shared with the men.

Though replete with warnings against being convicted, Rytikal’s message to the men was also an advisory; he urged them to exercise caution in their day-to-day activities.

“I can tell you right now, think twice before you engage in risky behaviour as jail is not the place where you want to be.”

“It is a place of darkness so you affi find the light. You should do everything in your ability to not end up there.”

“My advice to young people is to stay positive and stay vigilant. Everybody can relate to positivity, and I hope the youth dem will listen to this message and really strive to make a change,” the popular dancehall deejay added.

Loop Lens was on the scene.