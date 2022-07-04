Loop Lens: Fashioning ‘New Rules’ | Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are noticeably stylish people. One may identify our style in references globally through art, music, d?cor, and the fashion industry.

Recently, during Paris Fashion Week, it was revealed that dancehall artiste Alkaline’s aesthetic inspired fashion designer Matthew M Williams’ first menswear collection.

Naturally, the discerning eyes of the Loop Lens team brought the patrons’ style and the artists’ own personal style into focus at the just-wrapped New Rules Festival at the National Stadium in Kingston.

These are some highlights.

