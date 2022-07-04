Loop Lens: Fashioning ‘New Rules’ | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Loop Lens: Fashioning ‘New Rules’ | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Loop Lens: Fashioning ‘New Rules’

107 new COVID cases, four deaths, 19% positivity rate recorded

Two weekend murders in Trelawny within just over 24 hours

Government creating modern Customs Act – Hill

Proven REIT partners on commercial property acquisition in Cayman

How to achieve your financial goals faster

BCMG Insurance launches inaugural Errol Ziadie Scholarship

Bakersteez takes you into his world with ‘Features’

Man chopped and injured in fight ends up being charged

Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

Monday Jul 04

30?C
Festivals
Kadeem Rodgers

52 minutes ago

Ishema Duncan (L) and Shanice ‘Shanzi’ Allen were walking billboards in pieces from their online retail stores, Louanna Brand and Bukuri Brand, respectively. (Photos: Marlon Reid)

Jamaicans are noticeably stylish people. One may identify our style in references globally through art, music, d?cor, and the fashion industry.

Recently, during Paris Fashion Week, it was revealed that dancehall artiste Alkaline’s aesthetic inspired fashion designer Matthew M Williams’ first menswear collection.

Naturally, the discerning eyes of the Loop Lens team brought the patrons’ style and the artists’ own personal style into focus at the just-wrapped New Rules Festival at the National Stadium in Kingston.

These are some highlights.

[email protected]

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Festivals

Loop Lens: Fashioning ‘New Rules’

Coronavirus

107 new COVID cases, four deaths, 19% positivity rate recorded

Jamaica News

Two weekend murders in Trelawny within just over 24 hours

More From

Jamaica News

Raheem Sterling donates over $3m in gears to Maverley Football club

International footballer praised for focus on youth development

Entertainment

See also

‘Old’ Macka Diamond proves naysayers wrong at New Rules

Macka Diamond was in fine form at the New Rules Festival inside the National Stadium car park early Sunday morning, delivering a stellar performance that certainly served to silence her naysayers.

Sport

Jamaica announce team for World Athletics Championships in Oregon

US-born Andrew Hudson, who won the 200m at the Jamaica trials, left out of team

Sport

Harbour View are 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions

Harbour View FC are the 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions after defeating first-time finalists Dunbeholden 6-5 on penalties in the final at Sabina Park on Sunday.
After playing out a 1-1 scorel

Sport

Fraser-Pryce and Swoboda to face off in Silesia sprint show

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda are to star in a 100m head-to-head when the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia welcomes athletes for Wanda Diamond League

Sport

Sabrina Lyn wins Jamaica’s first gold at inaugural Caribbean Games

Jamaica’s lone representative in track and field, Anthony Cox, will be in action on Friday

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols