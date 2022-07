With the first half of Bachannal Road March completed, Loop Lifestyle is elated to share that it was a seamless transition between checkpoints.

With a seemingly unending supply of libations, we’re certain the sponsors pulled out all the stops to make todays Carnival Road March a success.

There’s more to see and capture, so stay tuned to LoopLifestyle for more #OutsideSzn coverage from Carnival Road March 2022.