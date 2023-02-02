Loop Lens: Goddesses everywhere in de ‘Yard’! Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

Don’t call it a throwback, it’s only been five days since the official launch of Yard Mas Carnivals’ Reign of Goddesses band launch.

The conglomerate is new, but the team – comprised of carnival vets – had a lot to prove for their first-ever band launch.

Saturday night was indeed live at the 18 Dominica Drive pop-up watering hole, neatly situated and stocked by premium sponsors Campari.

Indeed, Yard Mas Carnival obliged the ‘carry on’, introducing the eight: Xena, Khaleesi, Oya, Oshun, Queen of the Dance, Athena, Dolly, and Aja to the centre stage.

Naturally, once Loop Lens reach in the fete is nicenesssss!

All costumes presented were on display at a Pop-Up Lyme at Rok Hotel, the following Sunday. In case you missed it, check out the video and stay tuned to @yardmascarnival for updates.

Costume registration is now open, visit Yard Mas Carnival for instructions.

