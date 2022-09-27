Loop Lens: Gotta Keep walking! Loop Jamaica

The Johnnie Walker team kicked off a new campaign: the Keep Walking Sessions at the Clubhouse Brewery in Kingston.

Curated to provide a euphoric atmosphere with multisensory experiences, the premium whiskey brand is looking to establish itself as a culturally vibrant icon.

With complimentary Johnnie Walker mixes on entry, patrons got a taste of the wonders of Johnnie Walker with a performance by reggae artist Ras-I.

Patrons were also taken on a trip to Scotland – guided by spirit consultant Teika Samuda – with an immersive whiskey-tasting course in a make-shift cinema.

