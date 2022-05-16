Loop Lens: Guinness x Code Red celebrations | Loop Jamaica

Code Red etched their names in dancehall history yet again as the World Sound Clash Champions for 2022.

So, to celebrate in true Jamaican style, the winners invited celebs, dancehall fans, and supporters to a bash at the Black State recording studio in Kingston.

The remixes and genre selected for the event was dedicated to dancehall culture, and the massive turnout was, by all means, an indication of the support from Code Red and dancehall fans alike.

Loop Lens bobbed and weaved through the crowd to bring you these highlights.