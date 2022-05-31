Loop Lens: Highlights from Heineken’s UCL Final watch party | Loop Jamaica

Having Heineken beer at your event is one sure-fire way to pack a room and get folks showing up in support.

This was evident from the recent staging of the Heineken-fuelled UCL finals watch party at the Grand Excelsior Hotel in Port Royal.

Football fans were on the edge of their seats as the UEFA Champions League finals took place in Paris, France last Saturday.

The invitation-only shindig was hosted by premium beer brand, Heineken, and provided guests with the right afternoon vibes.

While there was on-screen action, off-screen activities took place in the form of a FIFA gaming lounge sponsored by In Control – patrons could not get enough of what Heineken had to offer.

Guests were treated to catered meals, Heineken and Heineken 0.0, and of course, music to keep the vibe going.

The grand event, which had both a land-, and sea-viewing of the finals, ended with a spirited performance by reggae recording artiste, Jesse Royal.

Loop Lens played ball with the Heineken crew.