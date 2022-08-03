Loop Lens: It’s a ‘Lynk up’ for Jamaica 60 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica is 60! This calls for huge celebrations and Lynk, Jamaica’s revolutionary digital wallet platform is proud to be part of the festivities, playing their role in introducing Jamaicans to a cash-free experience and celebrating how far we have come in the evolution of our nation and its currency.

Emancipation Day kickstarted the nation’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, starting with an Independence Float and Street Parade.

The Lynk execs were proud to be a sponsor of the activities this year, which started with a viewing deck at the parade that hosted some of Jamaica’s dignitaries.

As a sponsor of this year’s festivities, Lynk celebrates the past 60 years and the vision for a brighter, more modern, forward-thinking and inclusive future for our island nation.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (2nd R) with Lynk execs (L-R) Chief Growth Officer Denise Williams, CEO Vernon James, and Brand and Communications Manager Kemoi Burke. (Photos: Contributed)