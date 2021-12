The Heineken 0.0 Now You Can Pop Up happened at The Hub Coworking in Kingston recently.

It was nothing short of alcohol-free camaraderie and indulgence.

Guests partook in complimentary Heineken 0.0 while competing to win the Heineken 0.0 Productivity Kit equipped with a laptop, Bluetooth headsets, and other goodies.

Loop Lens takes us to the green scene.