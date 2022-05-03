Loop Lens: RevUp Caribbean entrepreneurs | Loop Jamaica

The luxurious Villa Mara in Mammee Bay, St Ann, was the weekend’s hub for local, young, budding entrepreneurs at RevUp Caribbean’s Founders’ Start-Up to Scale-Up Retreat.

The virtual business incubator pulled out entrepreneurs far and wide for the inaugural Start-Up to Scale-Up retreat for the first cohort of founders.

The shindig, moderated by Ramiro Roballos, engagement manager at McKinsey and Company, lasted for two days, kick-starting with live and interactive sessions highlighting actionable tactics for becoming extraordinary CEOs.

Day one featured presentations from local and international business heavyweights like Kimala Bennett, CEO of Limners and Bards Ltd, and Gary Briggs, former Facebook chief marketing officer and board member of Afterpay, who both joined their respective sessions virtually.

Loop Lens brings you some highlights from day one.