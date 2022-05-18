Loop Lens: Sporting Clay Tournament hits the target for shooters | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
A group of fine sports folk and their kin gathered at the Tru Juice Farm in Bog Walk, St Catherine for the first Sporting Clay Tournament in two years.

Organised by the Ranger’s Gun Club and supported by title sponsor, wealth management firm, Sterling Asset Management, the tournie brought out several players to the May 1 staging.

Sterling ensured guests had several activities going while the rangers ran the course of over 12 stations, competing for various prizes.

Event organiser and member of the Rangers Gun Club Angie Ammar was grateful for the turnout and the partners.

“A huge thank you to Sterling for their invaluable sponsorship and support at what we hope will be the first of many Ranger’s Sporting Clay Shoots. We at Ranger’s could not have achieved this without you. Sterling’s partnering with the sporting clay fraternity is a great example of targeted corporate partnership.”

“A great day was had by everyone and it was one of, if not, the biggest turnouts for this type of event,” she continued.

With the backdrop of Tru Juice’s roaring river and orchards as the stunning backdrop and observed by over 150 participants, the afternoon affair piqued the interests of Tru Juice boss Peter McConnell, former national shotgun champion Christian Sasso, and shooting sensation 15-year-old Aliana McMaster, daughter of leading shooter Raymond McMaster.

