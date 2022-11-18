Loop Lens: Sterling, prestigious, exquisite…and then some! Loop Jamaica

Many words come to mind when one thinks of an Audi RS e-tron GT electric car. There’s the aforementioned, ‘supercharged’, and the phrase: lightning fast.

But, while the word ‘electric’ may not be in the same ballpark as finances, the Sterling Asset Management and Audi team felt finances and exquisite whips are a match made in car dealership heaven!

On that note, the next best thought involved feting new and prospective clients from both entities in the Oxford Road-based Audi showroom.

Representatives from both companies focused on providing advice to guests, who, among themselves, traded ideas on fast cars and fast returns.

How to invest in high-inflation markets, the benefits of opportunities that arise from market volatility, and the affordability of Audi’s new electric fleet were among the hot topics.

Loop Lens presents the highlights.